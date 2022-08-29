Anushka Sen, Chetna Pande, Siddharth Nigam and others wish Jannat Zubair on her 21st birthday

Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television show, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. The actress has been working in the industry since a very young age, and after staying away from the small screens for four years, Jannat has returned to the medium with a bang as she is presently in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The young actress is a fashion icon and numerous times created trends with her boss lady looks. Today, on 29th August, Jannat Zubair celebrates her 21st birthday.

On this occasion, Jannat's friends from the industry including Anushka Sen, Siddharth Nigam, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, and others, have penned heartfelt for the actress on their social media. While some have shared videos, others have dropped pictures with Jannat and wished her on this special day.

Take a look at celebs' wishes for Jannat:

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle and dropped several pictures with Jannat and penned a long heartfelt note for her. Anushka wrote, "Happy 21st Birthday to youuu JAANUU I’ve known you for so long, all the parties, us dancing like crazy till we lose our voices, till you remove your heels and then we look for it at the end of the party, late night talks, deep conversations, so many memories with youu! You are one of the most talented and beautiful person I know. Your vibes are immaculate! I look forward to dancing with you at more parties, trying different restaurants and fun conversations. Wish you the best. My Constant forever".

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam also took to his social media handle and dropped a picture with Jannat on his Instagram story. Sharing this photo, he wrote, "happy birthday god bless you keep smiling".

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video with Jannnat from their gala time spent in Cape Town while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Rajiv wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to this chota packet bada dhamal my dearest JANNAT @jannatzubair29 You are my lil sister and I’m so proud of you and so proud of how much you have achieved in such a young age! You killed it in Khatro and showed what a strong girl you are! You are a good daughter, sister, friend and more over a good human! Extremely caring and always very protective over your close ones! Always there to laugh with me. Love you Jannat! May this year bring you so much happiness and joy always. God bless!! Love ya!".

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande took to her social media handle and dropped a video with Jannat, and in the caption, she wrote, "Happy 21st birthday baby shark .. You are magical ( little wonder girl ) …. Keep surprising the world with your immense talent n humbleness .."

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur dropped several photos on her Instagram story with Jannat and wrote, "Happiest 21st my Jannu @jannatzubair2 It's crazy to see how far we've come, from 2 kids to 2 adults…. It's been a beautiful friendship with you! From our signature pose, crazy dances, getting ready together & random madness, it's been all love & memories!!! Can't wait for tomorrow".

On the professional front, Jannat Zubair became a household name with the television shows, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. Apart from this, she even did several music videos with popular actors.

