Anushka Sen on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'Wanted to explore & experience myself'

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally kicked off. Fans have been waiting for a long time. The show has been managing to keep the audience hooked to the television screen. The first episode of the show had received an overwhelming response from the audience. This year's contestants include , , Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Maheck Chahal.

The Colors channel has released a video in which Anushka is seen revealing why she opted for the show. She said, “I wanted to explore. I wanted to experience myself. I wanted to experience this journey. Because I have not seen this side of me. I have not done anything close to Khatron Ke Khiladi. And what happens in Khatron only happens in Khatron Ke Khiladi. I really wanted to experiment with myself and I did and I am really happy.”

She further said that for the show she had kept herself focussed and was successful in doing so. The Colors channel shared the video on its official Instagram handle and write, “#KKK11 ke history ki sabse chhoti Khiladi @anushkasen0408 kya kar paayengi apne energy se Darr ka muqaabla? Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, every Sat-Sun at 9:30PM, only on #Colors. Anytime on @Voot.”

To note, the show is hosted by film director Rohit Shetty and the shoot was done amid the pandemic situation in Cape Town, South Africa.

