Anushka Sen flaunts fabulous 'birthday nails' and coloured hair ahead of her special day; PICS

Anushka Sen is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The teenage star has a massive fan following, owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows and has achieved success at a very young age. The actress celebrates her birthday on 4th August 2022. As her birthday is approaching, the actress has been preparing for her special day.

Anushka Sen's new post

Anushka Sen regularly shares photos and videos on her Instagram handle and treats her fans by informing her whereabouts. Today, Anushka took to her photo-sharing application and dropped several pictures flaunting her new nails. She opted for a slight rainbow colour hued shade for her nails and got a small heart design on her fourth finger. Sharing these snaps, Anushka captioned, "Birthday Nails". She also flaunted her newly coloured hair in another post.

Anushka Sen flaunting her hair

Anushka Sen's professional commitment:

Anushka has been a part of numerous shows and achieved success at a tender age. She rose to fame with the role of Meher in the popular fantasy series, Balveer. She played the role of young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. Later, the actress went on to star in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was the youngest contender and won hearts for pulling off stunts with ease. With her powerful performance, she impressed Rohit Shetty and the other contestants in the show.

Anushka Sen's chat show 'Not Just A Chat Show'

Anushka is presently hosting a chat show titled 'Not Just A Chat Show'. In a chat with India Forums, Anushka opened up on her experience of hosting a chat show and reveals how is her show going to be different than all the other ones. Anushka shared with the portal that the best part of her chat show is that it will be completely candid and will not be scripted at all.

Anushka's first guest on the show is popular actress Krystle D'souza. Chef winner Shipra Khanna, aesthetic physician Dr. Monica Jacob, and a lot more are going to make an appearance on Anushka's chat show. 'Not Just A Chat Show' started airing on 24th July 2022 and will premiere every Sunday on Zee Cafe India.

