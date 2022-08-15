Anushka Sen looks stylish as she shares a glimpse of her 'day in Milan'

Anushka Sen is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The actress started her career at a very young age and rose to fame with the role of Meher in the popular fantasy series, Balveer. Post this, she starred in several other popular shows and was appreciated by the masses for her acting chops. The teenage star has a massive fan following on social media owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels.

Anushka Sen pictures from her vacation

Anushka keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts through her Instagram handle. Now, Anushka is spending a great time as she is vacationing in Milan, Italy. She has been visiting beautiful tourist spots and has documented each experience and shared it with her fans. Yesterday, on the 14th of August, she dropped a few pictures and was seen dressed in a blue bikini. Sharing these photos, she captioned, "Chilling in Como".

Today, on 15th August, she dropped more pictures from her vacation as she visits various tourist spots. Sharing this, she captioned, "a day in Milan".

Anushka Sen's professional commitment:

Anushka has been a part of numerous shows and achieved success at a tender age. She played the role of young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. Later, the actress went on to star in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was the youngest contender and won hearts for pulling off stunts with ease. With her powerful performance, she impressed Rohit Shetty and the other contestants in the show. At present, Anushka is hosting a chat show titled 'Not Just A Chat Show'. 'Not Just A Chat Show' started airing on 24th July 2022 and will premiere every Sunday on Zee Cafe India.

