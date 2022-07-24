Anushka Sen reveals Korean people love Shah Rukh Khan; Exclaims 'Who doesn't love him!'

Anushka Sen is one of India's most popular social media influencers with 38 million followers on Instagram. The 19-year-old has a massive fan following and recently returned from her Korea trip. She has been signed by a Korean agency and has a film, web series, and a few more projects in her kitty. Other than that, Anushka is also coming up with a series, 'Not Just A Chat Show' which has limited episodes.

Anushka talks about Korean's love for Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sen is on a promotional spree for her show, and while talking to News 18, the actress opened up about what Korean people fancy about India. She said that they only know Shah Rukh Khan and a few older films. "They don’t know a lot about it. But they know some people like Shah Rukh Khan. Who doesn’t know Shah Rukh Khan! We all love him. They know some of the older films."

Adding to it, Anushka said, "They’re really hyped about Indian food, which came as a surprise for me. And actually, some of the Korean recipes are inspired by Indian spices and our curries. So there is a connection between Korea and India, even though it’s very little right now. But I see it becoming stronger in the future since we love them so much. And they love guests. The way they treated me and welcomed me was so sweet and warm. I had a great time and I can’t wait to go back again."

Her desire of working with Aryan Khan

Anushka also expressed her desire of working with Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan in the remake of Om Shanti Om, if ever made. Apart from this, the young actress shared that she is a huge fan of BTS and wanted to watch their concert but unfortunately they were in the US during her stay in Korea.

