Anushka Sen rings in her 20th birthday under the Eiffel Tower; Friends sends wishes

Anushka Sen rang on her 20th birthday today and she is having the best time of her life. The actress is presently on a trip to Paris with her family. She has been offering a virtual tour of places she has visited on social media. The actress started her career as a child artist in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has also appeared in shows including Baalveer, Internet Wala Love, Jhansi Ki Rani, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and others. The actress went live at 12 am on her birthday as she offered a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Anushka Sen looked adorable in a white crop top and denims. She shared in the video that she is very happy to ring on her birthday in Paris, as it was her dream destination. She thanked her fans for sending birthday wishes on her live stream. She also offered glimpses of the beautiful Eiffel Tower at the night. She captioned, “20th Birthday In Paris 12am in front of Eiffel Tower.”

Divyanka Tripathi commented, “Happy Birthday darling”, Vishal Singh wrote, “Happy 20th birthday baby”, and Arjun Bijlani also wished her on the post. Anushka had formed a good bond with them during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Singer & Composer Shekhar Ravjiani shared a sweet birthday post for the actress, as he wrote, “Happy Birthday!l!!!!!! @anushkasen0408 Party toh banti hai! Been too long! Time for an encore! What say @officialrishidev ? Come back soon A! Loads of love! Have a super one!”

Jannat Zubair, who shares a good friendship with Anushka, posted a sweet wish for the actress. She wrote, "Happy 20 sweet girl! I hope your birthday is as sweet as the cake. And the year to follow is filled with as much joy as you bring your friends!"

Anushka has posted several photos from the trip. And one of them was captioned, "P A R I S my dream place...Can’t believe I’m hereee one major dream from bucket list check #birthdayweek #paris."

The actress is going places professionally. She has shot for a Korean project. Talking about it, she told ETimes TV, "Honestly, if I tell you from the time I went there, shot for the project and came back I felt like I was living in a K-drama. It didn’t feel real, it was like a dream. During the lockdown I watched so many K-dramas." She had also shared numerous pictures from her shoot for the show.

