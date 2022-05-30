Anushka Sen shares lovely PICS in 'Hanbok'; Divyanka Tripathi calls her 'Indo-Korean princess'

Anushka Sen is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The teenage star has a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows in her career and has achieved success at a very young age. Now, Anushka is all set to achieve another milestone and has signed an international project. According to the reports, Anushka Sen has joined hands with a creative agency in South Korea and has gained a new opportunity to step into the Korean showbiz industry.

The actress recently dropped a few pictures with her new Korean friends and was seen having a gala time as she explored the city. Today, Anushka shared another series of pictures of herself dressed in a 'Hanbok'. Sharing her gorgeous pictures, she captioned, "Today I wore Hanbok (Traditional Korean Outfit) for the first time! We are staying at this beautiful Hanok (Traditional Korean House) This place is called Rakkojae Binkwan which is a traditional Korean hotel. Exploring the Korean culture" Netizens have showered love on her pictures and have dropped their amazing comments. Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also commented on Anushka's photos and wrote, "Our Indo-Korean princess". For the unversed, Divyanka and Anushka were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Anushka Sen's career:

Speaking about her professional front, Anushka has been a part of numerous shows and achieved success at a tender age. She rose to fame with the role of Meher in the popular fantasy series, Balveer. She played the role of young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. Later, the actress went on to star in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was the youngest contender and won hearts for pulling off stunts with ease. With her powerful performance, she had impressed Rohit Shetty and the other contestants in the show. Also, recently reports emerged that Anushka has been approached for India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

