Anushka Sen turns host for a new talk show 'Not just a chat show'; Krystle D'souza to be her first guest

Anushka Sen is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The teenage star has a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She has stunned the audience with her excellent performance in numerous shows in her career and has achieved success at a very young age. Now Anushka is all set to turn into a host for a chat show titled 'Not just a chat show'.

In a chat with India Forums, Anushka opened up on her experience of hosting a chat show and reveals how is her show going to be different than all the other ones. Anushka shared with the portal that the best part of her chat show is that it will be completely candid and will not be scripted at all. Elaborating on this, Anushka shares that the question she will ask her guests will be the ones that people actually want to know. She feels that due to this reason people are going to like her show 'Not just a chat show'.

Anushka also spilled beans on the guest appearing on her show and said to the portal that not only actors but popular personalities belonging to different sectors will grace her show. Some of them will be master chef winner Shipra Khanna, aesthetic physician Dr. Monica Jacob, and a lot more.

Anushka's first guest on the show will be Krystle D'souza and the publication recently spotted the two actresses on the sets of 'Not just a chat show'. Speaking about the show, Krystle gave an interesting reply and said that it is way more than just a chat show because by the time the chat show begins all the revelations are already made. Anushka also feels elated for Krystle being her first guest on 'Not just a chat show'. Reportedly, Anushka Sen's chat show 'Not just a chat show' is tentatively scheduled to go on air by the end of July on Zee Cafe studio.

Anushka Sen's career:

Anushka rose to fame with the role of Meher in the popular fantasy series, Balveer. She played the role of young Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. Later, the actress went on to star in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was the youngest contender and won hearts for pulling off stunts with ease. With her powerful performance, she had impressed Rohit Shetty and the other contestants in the show.

