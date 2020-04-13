Anuup Sonii on rejecting Balika Vadhu thrice: I was keen on taking a break but it was destined to happen

Anuup Sonii played a key role in Balika Vadhu and is excited about the re-run of the show.

As the ongoing lockdown is likely to be extended tomorrow, the television industry comes with a special surprise for the audience as they have begun the telecast of popular family Balika Vadhu. Starring Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Anuup Sonii, Surekha Sikri and Smita Bansal in the lead, the show revolved around the sensitive issue of child marriage in India and its repercussions. And while the audience can’t stop gushing about the show, Anuup Sonii, who played a pivotal role in Balika Vadhu, made a surprising revelation about the family drama.

The television actor asserted that when he was offered the role of Bhairon in Balika Vadhu, he was sceptical of taking it as he was planning to go on a break back then. In fact, Anuup revealed that he had even rejected the show thrice before giving it a nod. “At that point of time, one of my shows CID Special Bureau had just ended and I wanted to take a break. Also, Colors had not launched at that time so I was a little reluctant about taking up the show. I got a lot of calls from the production house and the writers but I rejected it 2-3 times as I was keen on taking a break. But as they say, what is destined to happen, will happen, so I happened to do the show and it went to become iconic,” he was quoted saying.

Well, we are glad that he did give a nod as he was certainly the best choice for the role and continued to be a part of the show for six years until quit the show in 201. Interestingly, Anuup has been quite excited about the show’s re-run and has been sharing promos of the show on social media. In fact, he even shared his first shot from the show.

