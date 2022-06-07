Aparna Dixit opens up on her character’s love angle with Shaheer Sheikh's & grey shade in Woh To Hai Albelaa

Aparna Dixit is among the popular names in the Television industry and has worked in several popular shows. The actress is presently seen in the daily soap Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, where she is portraying the role of Anjali Malhotra. The pretty diva is romancing TV star Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Kanha in the drama series. But as per the twist in the plot, it is seen that Shaheer's character is now married to Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri in the show. This creates anger and resentment in the heart of Anjali.

The viewers of the show were in love with Aparna's on-screen pairing with Shaheer which has become a huge hit in no time. However, Kanha’s marriage to Sayuri has completely upheaved his and Anjali’s life. Talking about the new grey shared by Anjali in the show, Aparna spoke about her role with TellyChakkar. Sharing about her character journey, she said, “Anjali's life is sorted. She has no worries. There is no mistake of her own and her life changes upside down. Anjali is not suddenly angry, she is trying to understand all aspects of everyone. But sometimes people take you for granted if you are too kind. The same is happening with Anjali. This is a fact that your feelings don't change with the situation. She has been very vocal about how much she loves Kanha. Every person becomes bitter about the situation. I absolutely second her.”

She added, “I would not call myself negative with how the storyline is now progressing. It's just her emotions. There can't be only one emotion. Her anger is out of the love she has for Kanha and the trust she had in Sayuri. I am absolutely positive about all the responses that people are giving and whatever I will get in the future. Anjali is not doing any planning or plotting.”

On being asked about facing negative reactions on social media, she said that she has not gotten any negative responses on social media. She said it was also the reason for signing for this show as she would not sign a role that she could not justify.

Talking about her chemistry with Shaheer on screen, she shared that every show has a journey and one should enjoy all kinds of scenes. She added that you won't enjoy a show if you emote just one kind of emotion as it becomes monotonous. She said that she had some fun scenes and enjoyed doing them.

