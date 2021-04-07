Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s Megha Ray isolates herself at home after her parents test positive for COVID 19

Megha Ray from the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega is under self quarantine as a precautionary measure. The actress is taking full care of herself as her parents contracted Covid.

The cases of Coronavirus are rising every day in the country which has forced few states to announce weekend lockdown. Many celebrities have tested positive for the virus. Recently, the popular show Anupamaa’s lead actress Rupali Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID 19. And now, Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s Megha Ray has isolated herself after her parents tested positive. She is currently under home quarantine and taking all precautionary measures. Her report is negative. She had stopped shooting from March 31.

Talking about her parents, Megha Ray said, “It’s been two weeks since my father tested positive for Covid-19 and while he had immediately self-isolated himself, my mother also tested positive for Covid-19 post Holi. I don’t know how they got infected as they don’t step out at all. On the other hand, I have been shooting for Apna Bhi Time Aayega. I had fever along with cough and was feeling weak. I went got myself tested for COVID 19. My test results came negative. Actually, when I did my test initially, the first two reports came positive, however, the third version came out negative. We all were confused, so after consulting with my doctor, I got a CT scan done that revealed that my lungs have become congested which is consistent with people who have COVID-19 and as a precautionary measure and in the light of the safety of everyone else on the set as well as for my family, all of us are under home quarantine. I am also helping my parents recuperate. In fact, my father’s fever has subsided now, and I only have a cough. However, my mother has a high fever, back pain, and weakness."

The actress further added, “We are resting as much as possible. After going through all this, I've realised that we definitely can’t take virus lightly. The persistent fever and body weakness are scary. But all we can do is take proper medications, stay positive and calm headed. I want to request all our fans to stay safe and indoors unless absolutely necessary. Everyone should wear masks whenever they step out, maintain social distance and wash their hands at regular intervals.”

In the meantime, viewers will see Rani being kidnapped. On the other hand, Vikram (Pulkit Bhagia) and Kiara (Priyal Shah) have married each other accidentally and are now, trying to hide their marriage certificate from everyone in the family.

