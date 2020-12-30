Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s Tannaz Irani amid COVID 19 recovery: My daughter asking to hug left me speechless

Tannaz Irani, who is seen on Apna Time Bhi Aayega, recently opened up about her COVID 19 recovery and how her husband and family have been her support through this time. She also shared what made her feel the worse amid recovery.

Zee TV recently introduced a new fiction show - Apna Time Bhi Aayega, which follows the inspirational narrative of Rani, the young daughter of a head staff member of an affluent family of Jaipur. Refusing to be tied down by her humble roots, Rani wants to break free from the shackles of her background to carve her own destiny. Since its launch, this family drama has kept its viewers entertained through unpredictable twists and turns. But the news of our Maharani Rajeshwari a.k.a. Tannaz Irani testing positive for COVID-19 left everyone shocked.

Tannaz has been home quarantined after her test results came in and has been taking all the precautionary measures to safeguard her and her family's health and safety. While she has been putting up a brave face, the recovery process has been difficult for the Apna Time Bhi Aayega star. In fact, Tannaz also mentioned how her daughter's innocent plea really left her speechless and emotional.

Speaking about her experience of COVID-19 and her recovery process, Tannaz revealed, “The first few days after I tested positive were really bad because I had immense body pain and a massive headache. I would often lose focus on things, but I continued to have haldi doodh and kadha along with my Vitamin C supplements regularly. That really helped me. I also remember that I used to constantly feel exhausted even while talking. So, I started doing pranayam and meditation to keep my mind and body calm. Mandala art was the other thing that really kept me occupied throughout the recovery process. While I feel better than before, my sensation of taste has not yet returned. What I've realised now is that it does take a good few month to recover and this is definitely not going to be easy."



While the actress has had a slightly difficult time recovering from COVID-19, the support from her family and her fans kept her motivated. As she further added, “My husband was the only one who was allowed to see me and help me with food and medicines. At first, I was worried about his health too, especially when he began feeling unwell. But thankfully, he was fine and tested negative for COVID-19. To be honest, I was scared, but his constant support helped me a lot. My kids were also the biggest source of my strength and every morning they would come near my door to wish me and see me. My daughter once asked me about when she would be able to hug me and that really was the worst part, it really left me speechless. But I am really proud of them because they never asked me if they could go outside, despite being upset over being stuck at home. I must add that the most endearing thing for me since I tested positive were the letters that I got from my fans and the entire cast of Apna Time Bhi Aayega. They would keep sending me messages and they never forgot me. Everyone has been waiting for me to get back and I too, really can’t wait to resume shoot.”



While on the road to recovery, Tannaz has also been educating everyone how the pandemic is still very much alive and has been requesting everyone to follow social distancing norms as well as wear masks when they step out. In the meantime, while viewers wait for Rani Sa's return to Apna Time Bhi Aayega, a lot of twists and turns await Rani's life.

To know what will happen next, tune in to Apna Time Bhi Aayega every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!

