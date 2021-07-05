  1. Home
Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s Vivana Singh praises Tabu’s work; Wants to play a character like her in Cheeni Kum

Apna Time Bhi Aayega fame Vivana Singh is seen playing the role Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat in the show.
Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega has been working to inspire its audience. The show features Fahmaan Khan, Megha Ray, and Vivana Singh in the lead roles. Earlier, Tannaz Irani was playing the negative role of Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat, but she was replaced with Vivana. The actress has been working hard to ensure that her character is perceived as nothing less than the strong woman that she is. Apart from it, she is a fan of Bollywood actress Tabu and loves her selection of films. 

Inspired by her range of work, the actress loved most of her films but Cheeni Kum seems to have struck a chord with her. As shared by her, “There are many Bollywood actors whose performance I truly adore, but I am mostly a fan of Tabu’s work. I feel her selection of movies has been really out of the box and every character that she has portrayed has been an effortless one. Amongst the various movies that she has done, ‘Cheeni Kum’ is my favourite.”

She added, “I feel that the movie brought forth a very different concept which wasn’t very easily accepted, but the performance put in by Tabu and Amitabh Bachchan managed to leave a very pleasant mark on many people like me. Their roles and performance depicted the beauty of love and it showcased how age can never be a barrier to loving someone. I think it was a very unique film and someday, I would like to perform a character like Tabu’s in Cheeni Kum.”

In the serial, Rajeshwari has been finding ways to add more chaos to Rani’s life ever since Veer married Kiara. Will Rani manage to fight back?

