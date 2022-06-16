Appnapan Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan First Episode Review: Cezanne Khan, Rajshree Thakur's show looks promising

Giving life and love another chance while parallelly dealing with the pressure of being a single parent, is what forms the plot of Sony TV's latest show ‘Appnapan’…Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.

Reconciling with your estranged partner must be a difficult step for many, but what would one do if that remains the only option for the betterment of the family? This is exactly what the show tries to highlight.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show traces the lives of a separated couple driven apart by ego and misunderstandings, now fulfilling the duties of being single parents. How they mend their ways for the sake of their children followed by umpteen emotional twists and turns, is the prime highlight of the show.

Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Pallavi essayed by Rajshree Thakur, is a hardworking single mother to three teenagers and runs an on-the-go kitchen and tiffin service. Deeply invested in the lives of her children, Pallavi tries her level best in giving her daughter and sons a safe and better life.

Having suffered a major setback in her marriage, Pallavi tries to keep her kids safe and away from facing any heartbreak.

Meanwhile, Nikhil essayed by Cezanne Khan is a chef settled abroad. The celebrity chef is a single parent to his kids and consciously tries to hide his deep-rooted separation trauma behind his workaholic self, unfortunately resulting in being emotionally available for his children.

The first episode gives a deep insight into the topic of separation, its impact on children, emotional setbacks, and how they leave a deep scar on minds and souls for a lifetime. The characters of the prime star cast have been established well in the debut episode.

Apart from Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan, the show also stars Anju Mahendroo, Rinku Dhawan, Mrinalini Tyagi, Anmol Kajani, Shraddha Tripathi, Gautam Ahuja, Mehak Ghai, and Keshav Mehta.

The show, if sticks to its original plot, can truly be a tough competition for other daily soaps in the long run. But that is only if stays true to its plot and does not turn bizarre like a lot of other daily soaps.

