Appnapan PROMO: Rajashree Thakur & Cezanne Khan come together for Ekta Kapoor's show on familial relations

Ekta Kapoor is among the leading TV director and producers of the country. She has numerous successfully running shows under her banner. She is now coming up with a new show on family relations. She shared a promo of the show on her social media as she unveiled her new show Appnapan. The show features Rajashree Thakur and Cezanne Khan in lead roles.

Ekta Kapoor has shared a promo of her upcoming show named, Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. The show follows a storyline in which a couple gets separated and their children are brought together. The serial will go on air on March 7, 2022, replacing the serial Dhadkan Zindagi Ki. The serial will revolve around the separated couple with their kids and their wish for their separated parents to be together with them.

The story revolves around the kids staying with their mother, and they miss the love and affection of their father. The kids who stay with their father will miss their mother's care because of their father's inattentive nature due to their work schedule. The story of the show will answer questions related to parents' nature.

Cezzane Khan is popularly known for his role of Anurag Basu in "Kasautii Zindagi Kay,". He has also worked in many Pakistani TV serials. He has hosted many shows and award functions, and now, 9 years later, he is playing the lead role in the Apnapan serial, which is going to release next month.

Rajshree Thakur is an Indian actress best known for her roles as Saloni in the Hindi television dramas Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Shaadi Mubarak.

