April Fool’s Day 2022: 5 Times TV celebs played pranks on their co-stars and left everyone amused

April Fool’s Day is here and it is a day that has several memories attached to it. From singing the popular Bollywood song ‘April Fool Banaya, To Unko Gussa Aaya’ to playing silly pranks on our friends in schools and colleges, the day brings with it a lot of nostalgia every year. In fact, not just nostalgia, it also brings back the child in us who is quite fond of playing pranks on people around us. Interestingly, this urge is quite common in both the commoners and celebs.

In fact, some of our celebs are known to be big-time pranksters who often prank their co-stars on the sets. Be it scaring them with a fake up or a cooked-up story, these celebs never miss a chance to make a fool out of their co-stars. So, as everyone is gearing up to celebrate April Fool’s Day this year and are busy planning pranks, we bring you 5 instances when some of our celebs fooled their co-stars on the sets.

Deepshikha Nagpal

Well, the actress was at the receiving end of the prank after her Ranju Ki Betiyaan co-stars Karan Khandelwal and Jeevansh Chadha pulled a prank on her during their shoot at a resort. Recalling the incident, Karan said that it happened when Deepshika had got a day off but decided to stay back for the team. “Taking advantage of this, we decided to play a prank on her and pretended that we were leaving her back alone,” he added. Karan also mentioned that while they had taken Ayyub Khan in confidence as well, the trio told Deepshikha that they were leaving the resort and asked her to bid them adieu. This left Deepshikha upset and as per Karan, the actress even had tears in her eyes. However, the prank was busted after Deepshikha confirmed the same with the production team.

Sehban Azim

Sehban Azim’s chemistry with Reem Shaikh has been the talk of the town ever since they had shared the screen space on Tujshe Hai Raabta. During the shoot, Sehban had pulled a prank on Reem and told her about the leap in the show wherein she had to play a mother of a 20-year-old. This left Reem fuming and disappointed at the same time. Sehban and the team busted a prank a day later and told Reem the truth.

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt, who had won hearts with his performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, is a prankster on the sets. According to Telly Chakkar, the actor had played a prank on co-star Vihan Verma on the sets which left the latter quite tensed. It so happened that Vihan had bought himself a new phone and was quite fond of it. However, during the shoot, Neil had reportedly hidden the phone. Vihan, who was unaware of this, got impatient with the thought of losing his brand new phone. However, the prank ended after Neil took out the phone from his pocket which left Vihan shocked.

Manav Gohil

Manav Gohil, who is winning hearts with his negative role on Sony TV’s Kamna, is also known for his comic timings especially on the show Yam Hain Hum, wherein he was seen sharing the screen with Atul Parchure. Recalling one of the pranks on the sets, Manav revealed that he had once removed the creamy layer of the chocolate and ended up filling it with red chilli powder. “Atul ate it and it turned out to be fiery hot in taste. He was so annoyed that he kept running after me to hit me,” Manav had told TOI.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey’s performance in Anupamaa has been well appreciated by the audience. But did you know he fell victim to a prank pulled by his co-star Tassnim Sheikh on the sets? Recalling the incident, Tassnim stated that once during the shoot she made Sudhanshu cautious about his moustache following which he kept checking the same throughout the day. “He also kept telling our make-up dada to make his moustache straight. He was just not at ease that day,” she added. The prank ended after Tassnim told him about it at the end of the day which left Sudhanshu furious.

