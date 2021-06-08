Apurva Agnihotri hails Anupamaa writers: It’s not easy for viewers to connect with a character within a month

Apurva Agnihotri shares his experience of working on the show Anupamaa and his post lockdown plans.

The actor Apurva Agnihotri had entered the popular daily soap Anupamaa few weeks back and became an instant hit with the audience. People loved his character on the show and the pivotal role he played in the story. But sadly, the actor had a very short role in the show and he has confirmed his exit from it. Apurva recently talked with ETimes as he shared that he was already told that his track in the show is only for three or four weeks. But he is getting a lot of messages from his fans who do not want him to leave the show. He feels that it is not easy for the viewers to connect with a character so quickly, for which he thanked the writers of the show.

Talking about working away from his family, he feels that it is a challenging task for the whole team of Anupamaa as they are all away from their homes. He said that "Shilpa had come to meet me in Vapi not once but twice as I was feeling really homesick. In fact, everybody on the sets of Anupamaa is feeling homesick. However, we had a lot of fun shooting there as because of the bio bubble it didn't feel like a pandemic on the sets since there were so many people around and we could roam around freely unlike our houses in Mumbai where we couldn't have stepped out because of the lockdown. When I was leaving for Mumbai most of the actors too wanted to be back in Mumbai."

Talking about his plans post the lockdown situation, he said that he is eagerly waiting for things to get better so that he can go on bike rides freely. He shared that he and his wife, Shilpa also want to go on a small vacation to maybe Goa, Mahabaleshwar, or Lonavala.

