Apurva Agnihotri on joining Anupamaa: My character will bring twists & turns in the life of Shah Parivaar

According to a latest report, renowned TV actor Apurva Agnihotri would be joining Anupamaa with his "layered" role. Take a look.

Popular TV show Anupamaa has been receiving tremendous ratings as viewers stay on the edge of their seats awaiting the next episode. Due to the show’s intriguing storyline, there is a lot of hype about the drama. Audiences have been fascinated to witness the relatable relationship of Vanraj and Anupama. The show is also doing extremely well for Rupali Ganguly’s amazing acting skills, as she essays the role of Anupama. Now, renowned actor Apurva Agnihotri has been roped in for Anupamaa.

The star opened up about his thoughts on joining the show. He explained that his character would bring ‘twists and turns’ in the life of Anupamaa and Shah Parivaar. He further explained he decided to accept the role due to its unique storyline. “My character has a lot of layers. There are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses.” He stated. The actor also elaborated that he joined the show because it was too good an opportunity to miss. “This show is the most successful show on Star Plus and TV, so there was really no reason to say no” he added. Viewers would definitely be thrilled to see the popular actor make the show even more interesting.

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Bepanaah and also in OTT show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Rupali Ganguly, who was diagnosed positive for COVID-19, recently resumed filming for the show. On the other hand, actor Ashish Mehrotra, who also tested positive for the virus, had shot for a scene through his mobile.

Credits :Pinkvilla

