Apurva Agnihotri pens a heartfelt note for Kushal Punjabi on late actor's birthday; Says 'I miss you Bhai'

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Apurva Agnihotri penned down a heartwarming note for BFF and late actor Kushal Punjabi on his birth anniversary. Kushal bid adieu to the world in December last year.

In December last year, the entire entertainment industry was taken by a shock when Kushal Punjabi took his heavenly abode. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor's death left everyone grieving in pain. While many of us still not have been over the tragic incident, today is the late actor's birth anniversary. On this occasion, Kushal's BFF Apurva Agnihotri has is missing him badly. He took to his Instagram handle to share an old picture with Kushal and share his feelings for him. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant went all emotional as he penned down a heartwarming post for Kushal, remembering him on his birthday.

Apurva shared a happy throwback photo of Kushal and his bike ride back in the days. In a heartfelt note, he reminisced his memories with Kushal. The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor expressed his disappointment of how the Kushal left the world and his loved ones suddenly. However, he added that he will not cry as Kushal lived like a free bird and loved his life. He wrote, 'So ride on my brother till we meet again.' Apurva further mentioned that when his time will come to take the heavenly journey, he will also take it with a smile on his face. He concluded the message saying, 'Happy Birthday Dear Kushal Bhai. I miss you.'

Take a look at Apurva's post for Kushal here:

For the unversed, Kushal committed suicide in December 2019. He was found hanging at his residence in Bandra (Pali Hill), Mumbai. After investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from his house, wherein he clearly stated that no one was responsible for his death. While some reports said that he took his life because of financial pressures, others suggested that his failed marriage was the reason behind his big step. He is survived by his three-year-old son and wife.

