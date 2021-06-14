Apurva Agnihotri on why his stint in ‘Anupamaa’ ended in a month: I had been told that this was a finite track

Apurva Agnihotri played Dr. Advait in the show and revealed why his role only lasted a month. Scroll further to know what he said.

Apurva Agnihotri recently posted on Instagram about the end of his stint in the mighty popular show ‘Anupamaa’. Apurva thanked his producer Rajan Shahi for the opportunity as he bid adieu to the part of Dr. Advait, which has made its place in the hearts of the audience. He wrote in the post for Rajan, “this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn’t call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP.” In a recent chat with ETimes, Apurva spoke about why his role in the show only lasted for a month.

Apurva clarified why his part in the show did not go on to exist for more episodes and said, “I agree that my portion was going very well, but I guess they're shifting back to the main story. I had a great time shooting for it and that's what matters. I was even told about my last day in advance. So, putting it correctly, I haven't quit the show. Rajan Shahi (producer) had planned my presence for a short stint only and that's over for now." He mentioned that right before the interview he had been on a call with producer Rajan who mentioned to him that the response of Apurva’s presence in the show “has been amazing”.

Speaking of whether his character would mark a return on the show, Apurva said that the track of his character has been left open-ended by the makers but “abhi is waqt toh woh upar wala hi jaane." Apurva has previously collaborated with the Rajan on two shows namely ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ and ‘Bidaai’.

Also Read| Anupamaa: Apurva Agnihotri calls his wife Shilpa ‘Home’ as he shares a beautiful selfie with her

Share your comment ×