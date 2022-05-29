Archana Puran Singh on 7-year age gap with husband Parmeet Sethi: We were too much in love

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now. The show has a wide fan base with people of all ages. The team of the show will be taking a break from next month as they will travel to the USA for a tour. Replacing the series will be a new comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion. The show will be judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh. Archana is married to actor Parmeet Sethi and the duo tied the knot 30 years ago.

In a recent ETimes report, Archana talks about her husband Parmeet Sethi and also spoke about their age gap. Archana and Parmeet have a seven-year age gap and when asked whether this was a barrier in their relationship Archana says "Before getting married to Parmeet in 1992, we were in a relationship for four years and although we discussed the age gap, we never felt that we should not be with each other because of that. When we finally took the plunge, we realised that we were too much in love with each other to think of the age gap. Though our families had reservations and my family even told me to think twice about getting married to someone younger, I never had any doubt in my mind. And today, after 30 years and two sons, we are still a couple who have faced the ups and downs of life together without the age factor ever coming in focus.”

Archana is known for her infectious laughter on TV and when asked whether she is the same at home, Archana says, “On TV, you find me laughing at other people’s jokes, but at home, I am the joker and my husband and sons are happily laughing at my jokes!” Parmeet Sethi has acted in numerous shows and films and even directed a movie on the other hand Archana has been part of several TV shows and films. Talking about their careers, she says, “Parmeet and I would always laugh about how our life story would be like the film Abhimaan, where the wife’s career takes off in a bigger way than her husband’s. However, I feel that we should never get into gender stereotypes. What if the man’s career would have been on an upward swing while the woman would still be struggling? Just because a woman is defined as a homemaker, would nobody question her or say that she can’t do anything big in life? Society should not stereotype or stick to old gender roles.”

Archana also went on to praise her husband and shared that Parmeet has always supported her career and has been a mature, understanding, and balanced individual. She also shared that Parmeet's career had a slow start, he has done good work in many films and web shows and is also a good writer and director.

Speaking about India’s Laughter Champion, Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman have shot the promo and the show will go on floors by the end of this month.

