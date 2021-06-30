Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi celebrate 29 years of togetherness

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi ringed in their 29th wedding anniversary as they share sweet love notes on each other’s social media.

The special guest of the comedy and entertainment show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Archana Puran Singh completed 29 years of marriage with husband Parmeet Sethi, today. The adorable couple made the day special for one another with sweet posts on social media. Along with the photo, the couple also exchanged love-filled notes and anniversary wishes for one another.

Archana Puran Singh shared a beautiful picture of the couple and showered love on hubby with a mushy caption. She wrote, “1992. 29 years. And not counting. Not counting the countless fights and the 'making ups', the joys and the tough times, the highs and lows, the good and the bad... our two beautiful boys, the houses we made into homes with each other, the trips we made together and are still making ... all made beautiful and meaningful because you were there to hold my hand through it all, my best friend, my companion, my sounding board... (my bashing board too) Here's lookin at you and me. Together. Always. Because nothing would make any sense otherwise. Happy Anniversary @iamparmeetsethi #anniversary #married29years”

See post here-

Actor Parmeet Sethi also shared a gorgeous picture of the actress as he wrote in the caption, “Mere Humsafar, 29 saal kahaan gaye kisko khabar. Aaj bhi chalne ko taiyaar hain tere saath, tu jab kahe aur jidhhar! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DEAR!”

See post-

The couple had first met each other at a common friend’s party. Parmeet had shared in an interview that he had fallen in love with Archana the first time he saw her. Her truthful nature and complete transparency of thought attracted him to her. Archana also shared that it was the contrasting nature of being soft and rude at the same time that attracted her towards him. The couple had eloped and got married later. They are parents of two sons and live a happy life in Mumbai.

Also read-Archana Puran Singh rubbishes rumors of exit from The Kapil Sharma Show: Looking forward to upcoming season

Credits :Archana Puran Singh instagram

Share your comment ×