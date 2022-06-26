Archana Puran Singh on double-meaning jokes: If you have problem, don't watch, I hate this false morality

Archana Puran Singh's name has been associated with comedy for the past several years. She has been judging comedy shows and has also faced criticism for laughing at bad jokes too. While the team of The Kapil Sharma Show is in Vancouver for their live gig, the show's special guest, Archana has moved on to judge India's Laughter Champion with Shekhar Suman. The actress, in an interview with ETimes, has opened up about the kinds of content comedy, as a genre offers.

Archana Puran Singh on people's sentiments being hurt due to double-meaning jokes

Archana Puran Singh shared that her opinion is very unpopular when it comes to double-meaning jokes, and many might not agree with her. "If you have a problem with double-meaning jokes, you apply self-restraint and don’t watch such content. OTT is being allowed under certain guidelines, just respect that and don’t subscribe to those platforms. I just hate this false morality. Having said that, I will also say that there are some people who are very ultra-sensitive and don’t want to watch such content, with full respect to them. But then allow other people the freedom to do what they want, you have the full freedom to not watch those stuff," said the seasoned star.

Archana also questioned the "adults," who consume content on digital mediums and still continue to complain about the language. The actress said that they shouldn't get offended and asked why they are becoming "guardians of values and morality."

"Use parental lock for your kids"

"On OTT there are many shows which don’t have adult jokes or bad language then you choose to watch those. I remember an incident which happened during Comedy Circus, a lady told me that your show has double meaning jokes, every episode there is something. I was a little taken aback and I replied to her it is not possible that it is happening in every episode but even if it is why are you watching it and then getting offended. Who is forcing you to watch? They say our kids' minds get influenced but there are parental locks, please put those. You want the entire society to change for you and act according to your convenience. Then someday someone will get up and say, don’t wear short skirts or cover your head. There won’t be a limit to how much people might expect," concluded the actress.

