Archana Puran Singh is excited to be back on The Kapil Sharma Show set; Shares video of her entering the stage

The Kapil Sharma Show will be returning to the television screen on August 21. The shooting has already started and the team members have been sharing videos on their social handles. Recently, makers released a new promo video and now Archana Puran Singh has shared a video mentioning that she is very excited to be back on the set. The actress has shared it on her official Instagram handle. Earlier in the day, Sumona Chakravarti also shared a picture from her vanity van.

The actress captioned it as ‘The feel of this stage. Had missed it so! 2 more days to go. 21st... here we come!! #thekapilsharmashow’. In the video, she is seen entering the stage from the back. Dressed in a cream colour fusion saree, Archana Puran Singh is looking very beautiful as she opted for shimmery makeup. She is all decked up for the shoot. Her hair is straightened and she wore heavy earrings as an accessory. Fans have dropped comments saying she is ‘looking classy’.

Today, Sumona shared a picture of her getting ready for the role. The actress was looking happy. They dropped lovely comments. There were speculations that she is not returning to the show. But today’s picture dismissed all the rumours.

To note, the team has already shot episodes with , , Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Sudesh Lehri will be seen in the show.

