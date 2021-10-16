Archana Puran Singh recalls bearing the brunt of Comedy Circus for ‘just laughing & doing nothing’

Archana Puran Singh is among the leading stars of the television industry. She has been part of numerous comedy reality show as the judge. Presently, she is the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS). In the show, she is seen enjoying the comic acts of the comedians and engaging in funny banter with host Kapil Sharma. She recently opened up with Etimes TV about the claims of always “laughing and doing nothing” on the sets of TKSS. She shared that she does not laugh on everything on the show.

The actress shared that she is still suffering due to her days on Comedy Circus. She shared those shots of her laughter were added after every joke, no matter if she had laughed in real or not.

The actor told, “The team used to edit the (Comedy Circus) episode in such a way that my laughter was added to almost every act and even in places where I had not laughed. This was wrong because it made me look like I had even laughed at a boring joke when in reality, I hadn’t. I have nothing against the makers, but I am sad that the editing team was not careful about this.”

Speaking in her defence, she added, “It is not easy to sit for hours and judge an act. Similarly, if you notice in Kapil's show, I am not laughing on every banter. But since this is the impression that people still carry from my Comedy Circus days, I am still bearing the brunt that ‘Archanaji just keeps laughing and doing nothing on the show'".

Archana has been part of TKSS, replacing cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show since February, 2019. She had once revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show about getting congratulatory messages when Sidhu had become Punjab Congress chief. “Mujhe itne phoolon ke bouquets aaye hai, ‘mubarak ho, Archana ma’am’ kyunki woh wahaan par ban gaye," she had said.



