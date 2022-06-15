Archana Puran Singh recalls learning of her mother-in-law's demise, dealing with it during Comedy Circus shoot

Archana Puran Singh is a very famous name in entertainment. From the telly world to the film industry, she has proved her mettle with her knack for comedy and excellent acting skills. The actress is currently seen as a judge on India's Laughter Champion, along with Shekhar Suman. She recently opened up on how artists have to keep their grief aside and perform despite going through personal losses. In a chat with ETimes TV, Archana shared that she went through some of the most difficult times during the shoot of Comedy Circus which ran for 10 years.

Sharing about the incident, she said, "I was very close to my mother-in-law, she was in the hospital and I reached the sets and half way through the episode I came to know that she had passed away. I got a call and I told the production house that I had to go. The production house asked me to give the reactions and go. The reactions were laughter and I gave general comments. I still can’t forget I was sitting there laughing and laughing and I was blank in the head. All I could think of was seeing my mother-in-law’s face. It was a traumatic time.”

The seasoned actress also shared another incident when her son broke his leg while playing football in England at the age of 13 and even though she was worried, she had to smile and give comments on contestant's performances. She shared, "I was very worried because he was just 13 years old and had injured himself badly in a stranger country. As a mother, I would obviously not want to smile and laugh, but I had to laugh and smile while the contestants were performing. From inside I was crying but I could not show it on my face. At the end of the day we are well paid, compensated, trained, disciplined artists which is why we will give our best in spite of the given circumstances."

Archana Puran Singh was last seen as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, which has went on a break. Presently she is seen as one of the judges of Laughter Champions. Its upcoming episode will be graced by the team of film Nikamma, including Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Sethia.

Also read- India's Laughter Champion: Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra join Shekhar Suman & Archana Puran Singh on the show