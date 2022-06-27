Archana Puran Singh reveals her husband Parmeet wants royalty for Kapil Sharma’s jokes on him

Archana Puran Singh is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry and she is known for her excellent comic timing. She has been part of The Kapil Sharma Show for the last few years and the actress is often seen engaging in fun banter with Kapil Sharma. The audience also enjoys the way the duo roast each other on the show. The actress recently opened up with ETimes, about her family also pulling her leg on Kapil’s jokes.

Archana and actor-writer Parmeet have been married for 30 years. The couple has two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan, who too watch standup comedy and are well versed with the concept.

Talking about her kids and husband's reaction to jokes, Archana told ETimes in an interview, “They are young modern kids, who watch Hollywood films and standup which has roasting and there’s no limit. They have seen their mother being a victim of insult comedy and being roasted since they were five-six years old. Comedy Circus ke time se…. They think it is very normal.”

She added that her husband Parmeet says that they crack so many jokes on him but they don’t pay him royalty. He said that he deserves royalty on every punch that he cleans vessels at home and does all her work.

Archana added that her mother also enjoys Kapil Sharma's jokes on her and even teases her after watching The Kapil Sharma Show. “She teases me. She says, ‘Aaj Kapil tujhe bol raha tha mooche ugg aayi hain, after 12:30 tere mooche ugg jaati hain,' she enjoys and laughs also. Then sometimes she says, ‘Aaj toh Kapil bol raha tha Tere dole (biceps) is like Sunny Deol’.”

The Kapil Sharma Show recently came to an end and was replaced by India’s Laughter Champion, on which Archana is a judge, along with Shekhar Suman. Kapil is currently on a world tour with the TKSS team and he will be soon seen in a film with Nandita Das.

