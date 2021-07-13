Archana Puran Singh REVEALS why she hid her marriage with Parmeet Sethi: Little chauvinism in the industry

Archana Puran Singh spoke about the reason behind hiding her marriage for four years and whose decision was that. Read further to know more.

Archana Puran Singh in a recent interview with Times Now spoke about why she chose to hide her marriage with Parmeet Sethi for the first four years. Archana and Parmeet got married in 1992 but did not reveal it in the public till 1995. Speaking about hiding her marriage, Archana mentioned that there is a perception in the film industry that, “if a girl gets married her work dwindles down.” She also spoke about the fact that both Parmeet and her decision to hide the marriage as they wanted to keep this part of their lives personal.

Archana Puran Singh spoke about the reason for hiding a marriage and said, “At that time, in our industry, there was a common perception that if a girl gets married her work dwindles down. In the industry, they used to say that married heroines do not get much work. There is that little chauvinism in the industry. Women and men have different guidelines.” She further added, “The industry thinks that shadi ho gayi hai, bacha ho jaega (she's married and she'll have children) and then she might leave her commitment halfway through or not devote her time and commitment to our film.”

Archana further mentioned that keeping the marriage secret was a mutual decision. She said, “Parmeet and I said that marriage was for us, we wanted to do it personally and not keep it a public affair. We both wanted to get married. Parmeet didn't want marriage to affect my career. We both decided to keep it a secret.” Archana had previously spoken about hiding her marriage in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

