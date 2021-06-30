Archana Puran Singh rubbishes rumors of exit from The Kapil Sharma Show: Looking forward to upcoming season

Archana Puran Singh says she enjoys being part of The Kapil Sharma Show and has no intention of quitting it.

Archana Puran Singh has been an active part of the popular entertainment comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for a long time. There were rumours of the actress leaving the show and not being part of its upcoming season. The actress is surprised by such rumours and shared in an interview that it is false. Archana said, “I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours.”

The actress said that she enjoys being part of the show and watching the actors perform on the stage. She said, “It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too."

For the unversed, the show The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air due to the pandemic and lockdown situation. The host Kapil Sharma had also taken a break because of the birth of his second child and he wanted to spend some quality time with his family. The show has geared up for the new season and the host of the show Kapil Sharma has also mentioned adding new members to the creative team. The cast of the show comprises remarkable actors including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar.

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Controversies of the stand up comedy and talk show

Credits :News 18

Share your comment ×