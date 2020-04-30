Archana Puran Singh shocked over Rishi Kapoor’s death; Recalls her last conversation with him

After Rishi Kapoor’s unfortunate demise send down a wave of grief across the nation, Archana Puran Singh shared a heartfelt note for the veteran actress.

With passing away today, the Bollywood has suffered another jolt in two days. The veteran actor, who wasn’t keeping well for some time, breathed his last in a Mumbai’s hospital and is survived by wife Neetu Singh, son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Ever since the news of Rishi’s unfortunate demise spread, his colleagues and friends took it social media to pay their last tributes to the Amar Akbar Anthony actor. Joining them, Archana Puran Singh shared an adorable video of Rishi featuring his transition from bubby boy to a charming man.

In the caption, Archana admitted that the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise was “Unbelievable. Unacceptable. Unbearable.” She further revealed that Rishi was not just her friend and a favourite actor but also her childhood crush. Although Archana never told him this, she stated, “He would have laughed that hearty laugh of his and said: "don't be silly yaar Archie"!” Furthermore, the renowned actress also recalled her last conversation with the legendary star wherein they spoke for two hours. “The last time we met we spoke for 2 hours. Never had a more entertaining 2 hours. Never knew that would be the last time,” Archana added.

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh’s post for Rishi Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia around two years ago and even underwent treatment in New York for the same. He was even accompanied by wife Neetu to New York and the lady stood by her side like a rock during his treatment. Rishi had returned to India in September 2019.

Credits :Instagram

