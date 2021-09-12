Archana Puran Singh shows Kapil Sharma’s fun side in BTS video; Calls him ‘Content king’

Actress Archana Puran Singh is currently seen in the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. It is one of the most-watched shows and fans had been waiting for its new season. Well, after months of waiting, the show has started. The actress is very active on social media and often shares backstage pictures as well as videos from the sets. Today, also she took to her social media handle and shared another fun video. In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen dancing and also entertaining the audience.

The video opens with Kapil grooving on the song ‘Jhumka Bareli Wala’ and others clapping for him. In between, Archana asks him about his followers on social media and also requests him to ask his fans to follow her. She said, ‘You post very rare and I post regularly.” Well, Kapil’s voice was not much clear. The video is captioned as, “BEHIND THE SCENES Where content is king, he is the content king. Unrehearsed. Impromptu. Spontaneous. It's always such fun on the sets of #thekapilsharmashow.”

One of the fans wrote, “Superb and so happy to see kappu sharna aap kahan peeche chup ke baithi hai mam we all love to see u too.”

Meanwhile, the veteran actress recently shared a video in which she was seen making a stylish entry on the sets of the show The Kapil Sharma Show. She is welcomed by applause from the audience. She is looking gorgeous in her easy breezy dress and had paired the look with hoops and high heels.

