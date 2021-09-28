Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter post Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as Punjab Congress Chief

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress Chief. As the news hit the internet, netizens began connecting the development with The Kapil Sharma Show and Archana Puran Singh, as Singh Sidhu used to feature as a special guest on the show, before the actress replaced him. Soon, Archana Puran Singh began trending on Twitter, as Twitterati joked about Navjot Singh Sidhu replacing Archana now, and the latter being appointed as the Punjab Congress President instead.

According to a report in ETimes, taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “After Navjot Singh Siddhu’s resignation from Punjab CONGRESS, the only person who seems to be highly upset is ARCHANA PURAN SINGH in Kapil Sharma show…”. Another tweeted, “Waiting for Congress to announce Archana Puran Singh as their new Punjab Congress President”. This was even reshared multiple times. Many users also took to sharing memes and joked about how Archana might be tensed right now. One of them shared a meme showcasing a scene from the film Hera Pheri, with the words, “Mereko toh aisa dhak dhak ho rela hain”.

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar were seen as the guests for the night. While answering a question about her elder sister Sonu Kakkar replacing her on the latest season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, Neha said, “Jab kursi chhod ke jao na, toh apne hi bande ko chhod kar jaana chahiye. Kyun, Archana ma’am (When you leave the chair, you should always make sure one of your own replaces you. Isn’t it right, Archana ma’am)”.

Archana replied that had Navjot Singh Sidhu followed that idea, he would have never left the chair. The actress also revealed that when Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Congress Chief, people sent her congratulatory wishes as it meant a longer stay for her on the show.

