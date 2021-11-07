Are Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz & Bigg Boss 12’s Saba Khan a couple?

Bigg Boss 15 is running in full swing and audiences are getting entertained with the twists and turns the house is taking with each passing day. This season one of the most promising contestants is Umar Riaz who has become the captain of the house this week. Although we all are getting to see his day to day activities in the house, there is news about him outside the house that is gaining a lot of attention. It is about him dating ex Bigg Boss contestant Saba Khan.

Yes! You heard that right. Reportedly, there are rumours about Umar Riaz dating Saba Khan. Saba was seen in season 12 of Bigg Boss with her sister Sami Khan. The sisters were quite a hit and were loved by the audiences. According to a source, “Umar and Saba have known each other since the time Asim was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Later, they collaborated on the song Gunaah Karde, where they got along really well. Since then, they have been close to each other. Umar's family also knows Saba and they share a good bond with her." The crew on the sets of the music video first observed their chemistry. The source says, "They made a good pair and their chemistry was sizzling while they were shooting for the song."

For the unversed, Umar Riaz is a doctor by profession but he is interested in entering the glamour world. Saba recently showed her support for Umar by putting up a video on Instagram. Saba belongs to Jaipur and after her stint in the Bigg Boss house, she did a song called Jatt Yamla with Manish Goplani and later worked with Umar Riaz on Gunaah Karde. She has also starred in an OTT show which is yet to launch.

What do you think about Umar and Saba’s Jodi?

