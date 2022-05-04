Are Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12?

One of the most popular shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to enter its new season. This reality stunt-based show has a massive fan following and this season is as promising as the earlier season has been till now. Like every year, this season too, the show will see an interesting mix of celebrities turn into contestants, who fight their worst fears and phobias in Cape Town for the trophy. COLORS will likely premiere the show in August this year. The demi-god of action, Rohit Shetty will host this season as well.

Now new names have been added to the list of Khatron Ke Khiladi who are ready to conquer fears and survive the gruesome stunts in this season. One of the confirmed names is the popular actress Chetna Pande. Chetna Pande has been a part of reality shows before but sharing her excitement for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Chetna says, "The show truly tests one’s determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory.”

Rajiv Adatia is also one of the confirmed contestants and he is all set to become a part of this year’s action-packed journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rajiv thinks that he is a strong competitor and participating in this show is something he always wanted to do. He further adds, "I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it's once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test.” Rajiv Adatia was a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Apart from them, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, and Sriti Jha will reportedly be seen as the contestants in the show.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Find Out

