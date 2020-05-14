Are Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey collaborating with Badshah? Their recent Instagram posts hints so

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta made the heads turn after they shared Badshah’s picture on their respective Instagram handle.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most adored couples of the television industry. They never fail to give serious relationship goals to the millennials and it is always a treat to watch them in one frame. In fact, since the ongoing lockdown has given the celebrity couple enough time to spend time with each other, Sargun and Ravi are making the most of it by spending time with each other. Interestingly, the duo even gave a glimpse of their crazy quarantine moments on social media. However, their recent Instagram posts have been grabbing the eyeballs for an entirely different reason.

To note, both Sargun and Ravi have shared rapper Badshah’s picture on their respective Instagram accounts. And while people have been speculating about this post, adding on to their curiosity, Badshah also shared a beautiful picture of Sargun and Ravi wherein the couple looked so in love with each other. While the Jamai Raja star looked dapper in his white tuxedo, Sargun complemented him well in the picture in her yellow and white outfit. Although neither Badshah nor Ravi and Sargun mentioned anything in the caption, their posts have dropped hints that the renowned rapper is all set to collaborate with the star couple soon.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ravi Dubey was last seen hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. On the other hand, Sargun, who is a popular face in the Punjabi film industry, has some interesting projects in her kitty including Qismat 2 and Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya.

