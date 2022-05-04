Are Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi dating? Find out as the Choreographer opens up on it

Choreographer and ex-judge of dance reality shows, Terence Lewis is a well-known name in the industry. He was a judge of 'India's Best Dancer 2' along with Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television. In an episode of this reality show, Nora Fatehi had also made an appearance as a judge. In this episode, Terence and Nora were seen performing, and they also created reels together, which they shared on their respective Instagram handles. Soon after this, there were rumours that the two were dating each other.

Now the ace choreographer has finally opened up about his relationship with Nora. Terence recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show where he spoke about the rumours of them dating. When Siddharth questioned Terence if he and Nora are dating, Terence joked about it and said that let the secret remain a secret. The choreographer further praised Nora's free spirit. He further added "I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also." When he was asked if they are best friends, the dancer said, "I won't say we are very good friends where we call each other every day, but we have a very healthy relationship."

In the same chat show, Terence also spoke about the hardships he faced in his life and how he developed an interest in singing. On the work front, Terence was last seen in a music video Shaidayee, in which he appeared with Jeniffer Piccinato. Shaidayee also marks Terence's debut as a singer.

