Arhaan Khan claims to be falsely accused by Rashami Desai; Says ‘She is doing this drama to gain sympathy’

Arhaan Khan, who has been accused of using Rashami Desai both emotionally and financially, has rubbished the allegations against him.

and ’s infamous controversy on Bigg Boss 13 continues to be the talk of the town even months after the show has ended. The now ex-lovers, who made heads turn with their sizzling chemistry on the show, grabbed the eyeballs after Arhaan was exposed by host on the national television. While the duo’s relationship hit rock bottom, a lot has been said about Arhaan ever since. In fact, Rashami claimed that Arhaan used her emotionally and even asserted that she got into a wrong relationship.

ALSO READ | Arhaan Khan given a legal notice for staying at Rashami Desai's house? He comments

While Arhaan has been constantly on the radar of trolls, the actor finally broke the silence and rubbished all the allegations imposed against him. The Bado Bahu singer asserted that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has been falsely accusing him to gain sympathy from the people. He even addressed the allegations as drama and emphasised that his silence has been misunderstood as his guilt. “I don’t seek sympathy from anyone. I will stand up for what is right. I think woh yeh sab drama karke logo ki sympathy le rahi hain. I have stayed quiet for long, because of which people assume that I am wrong. However, it’s high time that I spoke up,” Arhaan was quoted saying to Times of India.

ALSO READ | Arhaan Khan REVEALS his family was against his relationship with Rashami Desai

To recall, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship hit a rocky path after Salman revealed that the latter was already married and had a kid from his first marriage. Apparently, the Uttaran actress wasn’t aware of Arhaan’s kid and was taken aback by the revelation. Furthermore, the media reports also claimed that Arhaan had withdrawn a massive amount from Rashami’s statement. In fact, her bank details were also leaked online. To this, the diva asserted, “These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge when I was inside the BB house. I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the `15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn’t have waited for two months after BB. I don’t want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally.”

ALSO READ | Rashami Desai denies leaking bank statements, Arhaan Khan feels it has been done to malign him

On the other hand, Arhaan rubbished the allegations of taking money from Rashami’s account and asserted that the diva had leaked her bank details. He also claimed that half of the transactions involving huge amounts weren’t made by him.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×