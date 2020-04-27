Arhaan Khan controversy: 10 statements by ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant about Rashami Desai that grabbed eyeballs

Arhaan Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, has been making the headlines post his ugly break up with Rashami Desai.

Bigg Boss 13, which has been the talk of the town since its inception, was home to several controversies. Each of its contestants became a household name post their stint in the popular reality show be it for their controversies, love affair or friendship. Amid these, , who had entered the show as a wild card contestant, has been the headlines but because of the turmoil in his love life post his entry in Bigg Boss 13. Arhaan was in a relationship with when he participated in the show.

Their love filled moments, sizzling chemistry and having each other’s back moments won a million hearts. However, their relationship took a shocking turn after Arhaan’s past life came into limelight. Host revealed that the Bado Bahu star was already married and had a kid from his first marriage which apparently Rashami wasn’t aware of. Ever since then, Arhaan has been on the constant radar of the trolls and a lot has been said about the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Not only he has been slammed by Rashami’s fans, but the Dil Se Dil Tak actress also asserted that Arhaan had withdrawn a huge amount from her account without her notice. Although the actor has rubbished all the allegations against him, he continues to make the headlines these days. And while his love life with Rashami Desai is becoming a hot topic of discussion once again, we bring you 10 statements made by Arhaan post his stint on BB 13:

Arhaan spoke about being more than friends with Rashami Desai

Arhaan and Rashami’s love affair has been making heads turn even before they had entered BB13. It was reported that the duo will be tying the knot on national television. While the duo initially claimed to be good friends, Arhaan, after spending 15 days inside the house, claimed that there is more than friendship between them. He stated, "I had already heard the dating and marriage rumours about me and Rashami, before I joined BB 13. Though they were only rumours before and had no truth in them. But, after spending almost 15 days with her inside the house, I have somewhere started feeling that there is something more than just friendship between us. However, even before our bond could bloom and take another path, I, unfortunately, had to leave the house.”

Arhaan spills beans about first marriage and his child

When Salman exposed Arhaan’s first marriage and child, everyone including Rashami was shocked to bits. However, Arhaan, in an interview to Bombay Times claimed that he is divorced and that his ex-wife has moved on in his life. “Everyone has a past and so do I, which is now known to all. We don't stay together; we are divorced. Yeh rishta chaar-paanch saal pehle khatam ho chuka hai (the relationship ended four or five years ago). It lasted only for around six months. It's too personal for me to talk about. She (his ex-wife) is settled abroad with her family and my son is five. She has started life afresh and is engaged to somebody now.”

Arhaan admits about Rashami not being aware of his past

While there were rumours that Rashami was aware of Arhaan’s past, the latter had clarified that the Dil Se Dil Tak actress wasn’t really aware of it. He emphasised that he did want to tell her the same during the course of the show. However, Salman’s revelation left Arhaan shocked. He stated, “Rashami wasn't really aware of it, though I had given her a hint. We had decided that we won't bring our past in between us. Also, we were dealing with certain other issues on the personal front and these things didn't come up then. It wasn't the right time to tell Rashami about it. Main khud hi bata deta during the course of the show. But ekdum se jo bomb phoota aur jis tarah se cheezein aayi saamne, I was shocked.”

Arhaan expresses his disappointment towards BB13 makers for bringing out his past on the show

After Arhaan’s past was exposed on national television, the Bado Bahu actors were quite upset with the BB13 makers for bringing his personal life in the limelight. “I have a grouse with the channel. Why were details of my personal life and past brought up when something like this has never happened in any season so far? It's unprecedented. Rashami ki aankhein kholni thi (you needed to open Rashamai's eyes), but not at the cost of my personal life. Even Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who came for a task, raked it up immediately after entering the house. That was wrong,” Arhaan was quoted saying.

Arhaan Khan unfazed by Rashami Desai’s changing equation with Sidharth Shukla post his exit

Interestingly, after Arhaan was evicted from BB13, Rashami and Sidharth were seen working on their equation. The Dil Se Dil Tak actors had let the bygones be bygones and shared a cordial bond. While their changed equation raised a lot of eyeballs, Arhaan stated that he was unfazed by their changing terms. Instead, he lauded Rashami’s decision to bury the hatchet with Sidharth. Calling it a fantastic strategy, Arhaan also clarified that he has no problem with it. “I am happy that she is playing a good game and has not lost the plot.”

Arhaan on allegations withdrawing money from Rashami’s bank accounts

After Arhaan was eliminated from BB13, there has been a buzz that he has withdrawn a huge amount from Rashami’s account without informing her. In fact, the incident made the headlines recently after Rashami’s bank details went viral on social media. However, the actor rubbished the reports and accused the Uttaran star of leaking her bank details. He told TOI, “Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt.” Furthermore, Arhaan also emphasised that Rashami was fully aware of the transactions and called the allegations an attempt to malign his image.

Arhaan reveals his family disapproved of his relationship with Rashami

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Arhaan has been taking advantage of Rashami and that his family was staying the Uttaran actress’ house in her absence. However, during a recent conversation with TOI, Arhaan rubbished the claims and revealed that his family was against his relationship with Rashami. “Let me make it clear that my family has never stayed at Rashami’s house. The reason is that they were against my relationship with her. I have maintained silence on the topic because I didn’t want to wash dirty linen in public. For Rashami, it could be a way to be in the limelight. She announced the break-up in the media, rather than being mature about it and telling me first,” he was quoted saying.

Arhaan claims Rashami is accusing him falsely

Arhaan has also claimed that Rashami has been accusing him falsely for gaining sympathy. He even called his tactics as drama and asserted that his silence has been misinterpreted as guilt. “I don’t seek sympathy from anyone. I will stand up for what is right. I think woh yeh sab drama karke logo ki sympathy le rahi hain. I have stayed quiet for long, because of which people assume that I am wrong. However, it’s high time that I spoke up,” Arhaan added.

Rashami is making baseless allegations to defame me; Says Arhaan

Furthermore, Arhaan also claimed that he withdrew all the amount on Rashami’s instructions and had sent it to people whom she had asked him to before entering BB13. The actors said, “These are baseless allegations, either to malign and defame me ya khud ko Sati Savitri bataane ke liye. She is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. This is what she did even inside the house.”

Arhaan has proof to counter Rashami’s allegations

While Rashami often claims to have done favours to him, Arhaan claimed that he too had invested in the relationship and gave it all. He further asserted that he has substantial proof in his defense. “Aisa nahi hai ki mere paas rehne ko ghar nahi tha, ki main road par tha toh ye mujhe utha kar apne ghar laayi. It would be better if we avoided levelling false allegations against each other and focused on work. We should be fearful of God and not lie. I have all the proof to show that all her claims are baseless and false,” Arhaan added.

