Arhaan Khan REVEALS his family was against his relationship with Rashami Desai

Days after Arhaan Khan was accused of staying in Rashami Desai’s house with his family in her absence, the actor rubbished the allegations and claimed that it was all baseless.

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed several ugly inhouse fights and controversies during its run. However, among all the controversies, and ’s ugly break up continues to be a hot topic of discussion in the tinselvile. The duo, who were said to be madly in love with each other, faced trouble in their paradise after host made shocking revelations about Arhaan’s past. Ever since then, the Badho Badhu actress has been accused of taking advantage of Rashami. The media reports also claimed that Arhaan was staying in Rashami’s house with his family in the latter’s absence.

However, during a conversation with Times of India, Arhaan has rubbished the news and revealed that his family was against their relationship. He also asserted that Rashami, who announced their break up in media, should have discussed it with him first like a mature person. “Let me make it clear that my family has never stayed at Rashami’s house. The reason is that they were against my relationship with her. I have maintained silence on the topic because I didn’t want to wash dirty linen in public. For Rashami, it could be a way to be in the limelight. She announced the break-up in the media, rather than being mature about it and telling me first,” Arhaan added.

Furthermore the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant stated that while the Dil Se Dil Tak actress keeps mentioning about doing favours to him, he has also given his all to the relationship. Arhaan also emphasised that he has all the proof to justify that Rashami’s claims are false. He asserted, “She can’t take all the credit for the relationship; I, too, had given it all. And she keeps talking about doing me favours. Aisa nahi hai ki mere paas rehne ko ghar nahi tha, ki main road par tha toh ye mujhe utha kar apne ghar laayi. It would be better if we avoided levelling false allegations against each other and focused on work. We should be fearful of God and not lie. I have all the proof to show that all her claims are baseless and false.”

