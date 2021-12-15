Arhaan Khan on Salman Khan joking about keys in Bigg Boss 15: To drag an issue for so long isn’t in good taste

Actors Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai made headlines during Bigg Boss 13, where both of them were contestants. At that time, the duo was in a relationship, but things turned ugly for them when Salman Khan informed Rashami Desai that Arhaan is married and has a child. He was also accused of living in Rashami’s apartment without her knowledge even though she had handed over the keys to him while she entered the BB house. Arhaan Khan talked in detail about his relationship with Bombay Times.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan had joked about Rashami’s house keys, to which she thanked him for telling the truth about Arhaan. The actor is not happy about the way his name is being used as joke in the show. He said in the interview, “I may have moved on from my past, par baaki ke log nahi kar paaye hain. They must be talking about it for the ratings. What they fail to realise is that even my family watches the show and to drag an issue for so long isn’t in good taste. Itna kyu chabhiyon aur mujhe yaad kar rahe hain? Rashami and I were in a live-in relationship for almost a year-and-a-half, but she claimed on the show that we had met some time before BB.”

Talking about his marriage, he shared that Rashami was well aware of his previous marriage and child. He said, “Is that not possible when you have been living with someone? She could access my phone anytime. She knew about the wife and child, but lied on national television. Even after something as big as this had happened in her life, she proposed to me inside the house the following day. Maana pyaar andha hota hai, but itna bhi nahi hota.”

He later added that he regrets not telling the truth to the world at that time as he did not want to tarnish Rashami Desai’s image as she had been through a lot in the past.



Also read-Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai feels Tejasswi Prakash is insecure of her, latter REACTS