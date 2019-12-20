Arjit Taneja and Samiksha Jaiswal’s Bahu Begum to go off next month; DEETS INSIDE

Colors TV’s Bahu Begum, starring Arjit Taneja, Samiksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan, is likely to pull its curtains down in January next year.

Arjit Taneja, who has impressed the audience with his performance in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kaleerein etc, has been winning hearts as Azaan Akhtar Mirza in Colors TV’s Bahu Begum. The show revolves around a love triangle wherein the lead cast Azaan, Shayra Sayyed (played by Diana Khan) and Noor Qureshi (played by Samiksha Jaiswal) who are bound by a marriage. While the show, which was launched in July this year, opened to good reviews from the audience.

In fact, Arjit’s chemistry with his leading ladies often grabbed the eyeballs. But despite a decent following, Bahu Begum is struggling to gain TRPs for a while now. And while the makers have made all the efforts to boost the TRPs of the show including the five-years leap, the efforts have gone in vain. As a result, the makers are reportedly planning to pull the curtains down for Bahu Begum. According to a report published in Times of India, the show is likely to end in January next year.

“When it was launched, we had expected it to run for at least a year-and-a-half. Initially, the ratings, too, were encouraging. However, they slipped in recent times. Though a date hasn’t been announced yet, we have been informed by the production house that the show will end in the first half of January,” a source was quoted saying to Times of India.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, Arjit Taneja’s fans will certainly not be happy with this piece of news.

Credits :Times Of India

