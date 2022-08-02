Arjun Bijani's son videobombs his & wife Neha's romantic reel; Latter says 'humare ishq ke beech me aaya'

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. Recently, Arjun and Neha traveled to Switzerland for a family vacation. They shared several pictures and videos from the picturesque location. The couple is back in the city but both are still reliving the best moments from their family vacation.

Today, once again, Arjun shared a video from his memorable Switzerland vacation on his Instagram handle. In this video, we can see Arjun and Neha striking a mushy pose for the camera and suddenly his son Ayaan innocently video bombs their moment. Ayaan is seen asking Arjun to help him tie his shoelaces. Arjun is then seen fulfilling his son's need and tying his shoelaces. During this, Neha cracks a cute comment and says 'humare ishq ke beech me aaya'.

Sharing this video, Arjun captioned, "How come I missed this one !! Anything for you my rockstar … #ayaanbijlani #arjunbijlani #reelkarofeelkaro".

Arjun Bijlani's successful career:

Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos.

Arjun's last music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was with Surbhi Chandna and the song became a hit amongst their fans. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

