Arjun Bijlani accepts Nia Sharma's challenge; Ishq Mein Marjawan duo spend a fun evening cycling in the city

A few days ago, Nia Sharma had challenged her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani for a bicycle race, and looks like the duo have finally completed the challenge. They were seen having a gala time together, as they cycled to one of Mumbai's popular spots. Take a look.

When you think of two co-stars who are also best friends, then Nia Sharma and 's name is sure to be at the top. The duo starred opposite each other in Ishq Mein Marjwanan. While Nia played the role of Aarohi Kashyap, Arjun was seen as Deep Raj Singh. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry. There's no doubt that they were extremely good co-stars, but above that, they are 'good friends' also. The two share a great bond and are often seen having a gala time in each other's company.

Recently, Nia got herself a new bicycle and challenged Arjun for a race. The duo shares a common passion, and that is cycling. Yes, both Nia and Arjun are fitness enthusiasts and love to take on the roads with their cycles. So, when Nia challenged Arjun, the actor had to accept her challenge. The duo took to the streets of Mumbai and spend a fun evening cycling together till Bandra's Bandstand and Mount Mary Church. Yes, they cycled for 32 kilometers and shared pictures of their 'happy cycling day' with their fans.

However, Nia and Arjun were not alone in their fun cycle race, they were joined by some of their friends, including Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan. The two clicked a lot of pictures and videos together, and looked super happy, even after their tiring 'cycle ride.' While Arjun was seen dressed in black, Nia was seen donning a white crop top and black joggers. The duo spends some time at the walkway along the sea at Bandstand Promenade. In one of the pictures, the trio - Nia, Arjun, and Aditya are seen facing the sea as they get all chatty. She also captioned this picture as 'Dil Chahta Hai.' (What the heart wants), which is also a film of three friends enjoying their life together. Well, we must say, their cycling session was all things fun.

Take a look at the fun-filled pictures here:

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the finale of Naagin 4. The promo of the supernatural drama has received an overwhelming response from the viewers. What are your thoughts about this fun cycling session? Let us know in the comment section below.

