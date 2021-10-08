Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill groove on the perfect beats of Navratri track Saawariya ft Kumar Sanu

The festivities have started for the years and everyone is geared up for dancing and having fun in Navratri. In the light of people’s favourite dance festival Navratri, Kumar Sanu and Aastha Gill have come with for a music video named Saawariya. The music video stars the popular actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani. They are seen grooving on the peppy dance beats of the song.

The song features the love story of Aastha and Arjun as they are seen dancing along the dandiya crowd. Aastha Gill is looking gorgeous in a black lehenga. Arjun Bijlani is looking dapper in the black and gold sherwani. The duo lit up the song with a charming chemistry and energetic dance moves.

Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill formed a good friendship during their trip to Cape Town, South Africa. They were contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. The duo was often seen goofing around together on the show and in the BTS videos. He has shared a picture from KKK11 on her birthday, as he captioned, “Happiest birthday rockstar .. a beautiful voice and a beautiful soul . This combination will take u to heights u can’t even imagine. I wish u the best of health and luck aasssssssthaaaaaaaaa …” Aastha Gill also shared pictures with Arjun from the show, “And the winner ladies and gentlemen is @arjunbijlani SUPER PROUD AB!”



