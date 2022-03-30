Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami recall not being ready for baby due to financial issues

Arjun Bijlani gained popularity with the show Miley Jab Hum Tum. He became one of the most popular television actors over the years. The actor is married to Neha Swami, and the couple shares a very strong bond. They often keep their fans entertained with interesting pictures and posts on social media. The couple is currently seen on the show, Smart Jodi. On the show, Arjun revealed that he and his wife Neha had decided not to keep their baby because of financial struggles.

In a new promo, Arjun revealed that they weren't well-off financially when they found out about the pregnancy and decided not going through it would be the best option. “It had just been a year since our marriage when we found out that Anjali is pregnant. I wasn't working during the past 1 or 1.5 years, and a child is a huge responsibility, so we thought we shouldn't take it forward," Arjun said in Hindi, while Neha was seen wiping her tears.

The actor added, "I only had ₹40-50000 left in my account, so I thought how will I take care of this child. We reached the hospital thinking that we would not have the baby." The video ends before Arjun could reveal what finally happened.

Arjun Bijlani was in the headlines in the last few months after he was announced as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Naagin actor defeated Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh in the final task.

Also Read: Past Blast: When Arjun Bijlani’s wife became insecure after his success

