Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami have a grand celebration at home on their 7th wedding anniversary; See PHOTOS

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's wedding anniversary celebration was a grand affair. Don't believe us? Do have a look at some of the glimpses of the celebrations on his Instagram post.

The Coronavirus pandemic and the extended lockdown have changed everyone’s lifestyle. People have been confined to their homes for long and social distancing seems to be the only resort to curb the COVID-19 crisis. In the midst of all this, the gathering of people at one place has been totally restricted for safety reasons. In other words, there will be no parties, weddings, or any other stuff. This is the reason why many have resorted to mini celebrations at home.

This is what and his wife Neha have done recently on the occasion of their 7th wedding anniversary. The actor had earlier wished his wife by sharing a beautiful video on Instagram. He has now shared a glimpse of their grand anniversary celebrations at home. The power couple has set up a portion of their house like that of a restaurant and decorated it with pictures and beautiful lights to enhance the ambiance. Attending the likes of this mini party is their son Ayaan!

Check out the pictures and videos below:

Arjun Bijlani looks dapper as he wears a white shirt and black trousers. Neha also looks stunning in an all-black outfit. He has also given a glimpse of the delicious homemade anniversary cake with the words AN scribbled on it. Lastly, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor thanks everyone for sending their wishes on the special occasion. On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani is known for being a part of some popular shows including Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and many others.

Credits :Instagram

