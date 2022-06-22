Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami jet off to Switzerland with their son for a family vacation; PHOTO

Actor Arjun Bijlani is among the popular Television stars who enjoys a massive fan following owing to his exceptional acting chops. The actor has starred in numerous shows and has been a part of the industry for more than a decade. The actor is married to Neha Swami and shares their strong bond was seen in the popular reality show Smart Jodi where they participated. The duo also has a son named 'Ayaan'. The Naagin actor, who enjoys a massive following on social media, doesn't shy away from sharing his adorable moments with his son Ayaan.

Now, Arjun and Neha are enjoying their gala time as both have flown away to Zurich, Switzerland, with their son. Today, Arjun uploaded a picture where he is seated along with his family in one of the oldest Veg restaurants in Zurich. Sharing this picture, Arjun captioned, "Lunch at the oldest veg restaurant in the world … And the food is just yummmm !! #myswitzerlandin #food #swissdiaries @nehaswamibijlani @ritusharma2015". Yesterday, the actor had also shared videos on his Instagram story from Mumbai airport while he was leaving for Switzerland.

Arjun Bijlani's career:

Arjun has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was last seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video. Recently, Arjun also announced that he had joined hands with Surbhi Chandna for an unknown project. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

