Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's Love Story: Here's how the Miley Jab Hum Tum star gave his heart to the lady

Arjun Bijlani is touted to be one the handsomest actors in the Indian Television industry, but did you how he fell in love with his wife Neha Swami? If not, read on to experince the beauty of relationships with Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's love story.

Love may be complicated, but finding true love is hella difficult! Now you may ask what is the difference? Well, you can love several things and people, but there will come a person in your life, who will certainly mean the 'world for you.' And when you get 'that' feeling in the stomach, know that you have met the 'love of your life.' Well, this the thing that our beloved hottie ' ' felt in his tummy when he saw his now wife 'Neha Swami.'

Arjun is one of the most talented, good-looking, and loving celebrities in the Telly world. We've seen him a romance with several actresses throughout his career, and we're sure to see him be all romantic onscreen in the future as well. However, did you know how our handsome hunk fell in love with his wife? Where did they meet, how did he propose her, and how did they end up tying the knot? While we've all watched his onscreen love stories, today is time we get to know about his real-life love story. Yes, we're going to take a dip in Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's Love Story today, and know-how cupid struck them.

A timeline of Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's love story:

1. Their simple yet beautiful first meeting:

If you're thinking Arjun fell in love with the beautiful Neha after achieving success with the field of acting, then you're absolutely wrong. The two saw each other first at a party before Arjun had established himself in the world of entertainment. Yes, Arjun met Neha three months before he got Left Right Right in 2006. Well, he had done two shows before that, but Left Right Left is the show that changed Arjun's career. Talking about the same, Arjun said, 'I got Left Right Left exactly three months after I met Neha. She has been with me since that time, when I was a nobody, actually a nobody.'

2. Love at first sight:

Well, many of us still think that the concept of 'love at first sight' is just might, but it was not so for the Mile Jab Hum Tum star. Yes, Arjun lost his heart to the lady when he first met her at the party. The two were introduced to each other through a common friend. Arjun instantly was charmed by Neha's beauty, but her simplicity swooned Arjun and took over his heart. Arjun said, 'We met through a common friend at a party. I found her sweet-looking and innocent. The best thing I like about her was her simplicity; that’s mainly what attracted me to her.'

While Arjun had fallen for Neha at their first meeting, it wasn't the same for her. Yes, being more of an introvert, Neha took her own time to develop feelings for him and open up about the same. She said, 'For Arjun it was love at first sight. However, it wasn’t the case for me since I was shy and reserved. After a few meetings, we became good friends. Then we started meeting often, and finally started to go out.'

3. The proposal:

Though not much is known about their proposal, it was the Arjun who went down on his knees to express his love to the lady. Yes, after a few casual meetings and understanding each other, Arjun popped up the question to Neha, but she took her own sweet time to respond to him. However, Neha finally told yes and they got into a relationship.

The fairytale wedding:

After an 8-year long courtship, the duo finally decided to take their relationship a top-notch. Yes, Arjun and Neha tied the knot on May 19, 2013, leaving everyone go gaga over their bond. They had a very traditional wedding that took place at the Isckon Temple in (Mumbai) and followed all the rituals of a Hindu wedding. The couple became 'one soul forever' and recently celebrated 7 years of their marriage. Their grand wedding and reception were attended by the who's who of the tinselville.

4. Neha's insecurities:

Arjun is touted to be one of the most handsome looking actors in the Telly world. Naturally, Neha had some insecurities regarding him, as the actor enjoys a huge fan following. However, Arjun handled them all with maturity and proved that he is just in love with her, forever and always. 'Of course, she had her share of insecurities. But they all got done when I got married to her.'

Neha thought Arjun would ultimately tie the knot with an actress:

Just like any other girl would have, Neha also had insecurities regarding her relationship with Arjun, and just dicey if they would ever have a happily ever after. In fact, she even had it in her mind, that Arjun would eventually forget their relation after attaining success and eventually settle down with a well-known actress. Revealing about the same, Arjun said, 'She really thought that this guy is not going to marry her after all this success and now that he is popular and he is going to marry an actress only. I was already dating her for so long, and I thought if someone can be with me for nine years, they can be with me for the rest of my life.'

5. Embracing parenthood:

In 2015, the duo experienced the best moment of their lives, as they welcomed their little bundle of happiness. Yes, it is in 2015, that the duo turned parents from partners. They welcomed their first child, Ayaan, in January and embraced parenthood. Expressing the joy of becoming a father, Arjun said, 'Ayaan is one lucky charm for me. Ayaan was born in January, and I signed ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’ in March and Naagin. I guess I’m doing something right. He has brought in so much positivity into my life.'

6. Mantra for a happy married life:

Arjun and Neha have known each other for more so many years that they have developed a sense of understanding and expression with each other. However, often balancing work and personal life gets difficult. But, just like many other couples, Arjun and Neha also have their secret mantra for a happy and successful life. Sharing what he likes about his wifey, Arjun shared, 'I love that Neha is caring but this also has a downside. Because she is good-natured as a person, she tends to think the same about others. So she never makes herself the priority.' On the other hand, Neha feels, 'Arjun’s best quality is that he is always ready to help people. One annoying habit has to be that he watches only news channels when he is at home.'

7. Happily ever after:

Arjun and Neha are considered to be one of the best couples. Just as mentioned above, the duo recently completed seven years of their marriage and forever is still to come for them. They are deeply, madly, and totally in love with each other, and are for giving us some serious relationship goals. The two are making the most of the marital and parental bliss, and are creating memories to cherish in the future.

Arjun and Neha's love story is completely relatable and teaches us how 'true love' stays with you despite all the changes in life. Also, it proves the fact that if someone supports you in your struggles, he or she will be with you forever come what may the situations be!

