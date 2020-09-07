Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh share adorable photos; Are they hinting at their FIRST project?

Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh took to their social media handles to share cute pictures with each other. Fans suspect that they are hinting at their first-ever project together. Take a look.

Indian Television has given us many amazing onscreen duos, who have left us startled with their chemistry. However, there are some actors, fans want to see in a single frame, but they haven't done any project together. Now, soon, it looks like viewers are going to see a 'new onscreen pairing, who is going to leave everyone mesmerized. Well, we're talking about and Reem Shaikh. Yes, Arjun and Reem, might be seen in a new project soon, and they have hinted about the same through pictures on their social media handles.

Yesterday (September 6, 2020), both Arjun and Reem, took to their Instagram handles to share some quirky yet adorable pictures, and had fans talking. In the photos, Arjun and Reem are all smiles as they pose for the camera and look absolutely cute together. Dressed in their casuals, Arjun and Reem are seen having a gala time in each others' company. While fans loved their cutesy pictures, it was their caption that caught everyone's attention, and they wondered what Arjun and Reem are up to. In their caption, they wrote, 'Guess what?'

Many fans started guessing that Arjun and Reem are hinting about their upcoming project, and it seems like the duo are finally collaborating for their first-ever project. While it is not yet known if they have joined hands for an upcoming show or music video, with the current entertainment fashion trend focussing on songs, it looks like the duo has also joined the bandwagon. Apparently, Arjun and Reem will be seen in a romantic music video, and they have already shot for the same.



Take a look at Arjun and Reem's posts here:

Meanwhile, Arjun recently recovered from an injury, while Reem was all set to quit Tujhse Hai Raabta, but was retained to play Kalayni after a settlement with the makers. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Arjun and Reem in their project? Let us know in the comment section below.

