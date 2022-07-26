Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain clicked at Mumbai airport in stylish attires; PICS

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. Along with Arjun, another popular couple who participated in Smart Jodi was Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Today, these celebs were spotted together at the airport while they were heading to their own destinations. Arjun Bijlani sported a white T-shirt and donned a denim shirt over it and paried with blue jeans. Apart from Arjun, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were also spotted at the airport. Ankita made a stylish appearance in a brown high-neck top and paired her look with black pants and a long black jacket. On the other hand, her beau Vicky Jain sported a white shirt and black jacket and pants, and white sneakers at the airport.

Check out their PICS here-

On the professional front, Arjun has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun's last music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was with Surbhi Chandna and the song became a hit amongst their fans. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

On the professional front, Ankita and Vicky had participated in the reality show 'Smart Jodi' and after competing in several tasks, they were declared the winner of the show.

